John Grose
John Grose, 80, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1938 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to the Willard Edward Grose and Olive (Lou) Louise Dexter. He and his wife, Michelle “Mikey” Hurley, made a permanent move to Sebring, Florida in 2008. Many Wisconsin deer and fish are quite happy for their change of address!
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and especially cooking. Those who knew him would tell of the many wonderful meals that he has made for them. His later years he loved taking care of his beautiful partner Mikey while watching movies and his favorite show, M.A.S.H.
John is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Nick (Patty) Grose; three grandchildren, Nathan (Teri), Ian (Amber) and Jacob (Rachel) Grose; great-grandchildren, Abbey, Kora and Ellie Grose. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and a loving sister, Beverly (Bev) Nuske Grose.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his son, Jimmy John Grose, and step-brother, Willard Grose.
There will be no services. We ask that you reach out to someone you haven’t spoken with in a while and say hello. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
