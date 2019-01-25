John Joseph Arata, 75, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. He was born on Jan. 17, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Angelo and Catherine (Smith) Arata.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Arata. John is survived by his loving wife, Donna, and children Michael Arata, Jodi and Rob Allen, and Nicole and Tom Brown. He also leaves behind his brother, Charlie and Alice Arata; sister, Madaline Striech and sister-in-law, Ann Jo Arata. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and step-daughter, Amy and husband Jack Slane.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Donations in John’s name can be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
