John Jeremiah
John Jeremiah, 88, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida.
John (aka Juan) was born Dec. 25, 1930 in Buckley’s Village, Antigua, Wisconsin to the late Samuel and Sarah (Browne) Jeremiah. Juan’s early life was spent in Antigua. He moved to England for several years then to the United States, first in Wisconsin, then Avon Park, Florida where he spent the last 55 years of life.
He married the late Blanche (Strange) Jeremiah, a physical education teacher for Highlands County for many years. Also preceding him in death was son, John Samuel Jeremiah; brothers, James, Rupert and Clifford; sister, Cashena; and granddaughter, Devona (DeeDee) Strange; Tina C. Richards.
He is survived by daughters, Joyce Richards and Valarie (Mark) Harden; son, Donald (Melinda) Strange; sisters, Dalis McCall and Joscelyn Jeremiah; 13 grandchildren, Tyta, Rachel, Corey, Sarah, Benjamin, Andrea, Julia, Danette, Donald Craig, Latrevia, Dontavia, Donald Craig III and Chiquita; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; sister-in-law, Melsadis, Audrey; brother-in-law, Fred (Louise) Strange; goddaughter, Kyundra Greene; and a very devoted friend, Caroline Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33826. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
