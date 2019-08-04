John K. Gill
John Kevin Gill, 83, of Sebring, Florida, peacefully passed away while at home early on the morning of Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Two funeral services will be held. The first will be an interment service at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2019 commencing at the Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold, Connecticut. The second will be a celebration of life service to be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid, Florida on Feb. 29, 2020. Pastor Richard Norris will be officiating.
John (Kevin to his family) was born on June 3, 1936. The son of the late Henry Aloysius and Alice Donovan Gill, John grew up in Winthrop, Massachusetts and attended Winthrop public schools. Soon after high school graduation, he joined the United States Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict.
Early in his career, he moved to Groton, Connecticut and continued to be an active service member as a reservist in both the U.S. Army and Coast Guard, retiring with 35 years of service as a USCG master chief. He was also a full-time City of Groton police officer for about 10 years, as well as a Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department (Groton) firefighter for 25 years, retiring in 1991 as the deputy chief.
John married Carolyn (née McVey) in 1955 and together they had five children. In 1975, he married Nancy (née Bullard). They were married for 42 years until Nancy passed away in November 2017. In December 2018, John married Lois Lewis.
John moved from Connecticut to Florida following retirement in 1991, spending the majority of his time in Lake Placid, where he led a very active retired life. He was a member of the Glad Hatters Senior Performers group at the Highlands Little Theatre in Sebring. He loved to share his beautiful baritone voice by singing and entertaining on many stages from Connecticut to Florida.
He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid where he served as an Elder. John was a very proud 30-year member of AA, gaining support from and donating his time to improve the lives of others. Until recently, John lived in the Covered Bridge community in Lake Placid, where he served on various boards.
He was a very proud military veteran and was most comfortable when wearing the uniform. He loved attending military events, even following his retirement. Finally, John never lost interest in traveling in his RV, meeting and making lifelong friendships with people from all over the U.S. and Canada.
John is survived by his current wife, Lois; his four children, Michael Gill of Berkeley, California (Caryn), Kathy Haase of Lake Placid, Florida and Gales Ferry, Connecticut (Jeffrey), Sharon Gill of St. James, North Carolina (Frank Roseman) and Denise Gill (Lawrence Boland) of Mystic, Connecticut; his step-daughter, Lorrie Gault of Sanford, Florida (Richard); three brothers, Rev. David Gill, SJ of Weston, Massachusetts, Richard Gill (Kathy) and Peter Gill (Maureen) both of Winthrop, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
John is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Nancy (deceased 2017); his youngest son, Timothy (deceased 1986); and his brother, Henry Gill (deceased 2010).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Lake Placid, Florida.
