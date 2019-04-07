John W. McCullough Jr.
John W. “Jack” McCullough Jr., 82, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He was born Sept. 12, 1936 in Washington, DC to John W. and Frances (Waple) McCullough and came to Sebring from Alexandria, Virginia in 2001.
Mr. McCullough served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Leyte and after his military service, went into business as a paint and drywall contractor. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time fishing.
He is survived by his companion, Patricia M. Will; son, John M. McCullough of Vienna, Virginia; sister, Paula F. McCullough of Sarasota, Florida; and one grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.