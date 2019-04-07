John W. McCullough Jr. flag photo

John W. McCullough Jr.

John W. “Jack” McCullough Jr., 82, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

He was born Sept. 12, 1936 in Washington, DC to John W. and Frances (Waple) McCullough and came to Sebring from Alexandria, Virginia in 2001.

Mr. McCullough served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Leyte and after his military service, went into business as a paint and drywall contractor. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time fishing.

He is survived by his companion, Patricia M. Will; son, John M. McCullough of Vienna, Virginia; sister, Paula F. McCullough of Sarasota, Florida; and one grandchild.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.

