John Yolman, 93, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Dec. 13, 2018 at his home in Sebring, Florida. He was born to Lambert and Sadie Yolman on Oct. 9, 1925 in Midland Park, New Jersey.
John enlisted in the Coast Guard at the age of 17 and spent the duration of World War II on the USS Vance, DE387 escorting convoys across the Atlantic. After his discharge, he returned to Midland Park to marry his "One and Only," Beatrice (Bea) Ackerson, on Jan. 17, 1948. John and Bea moved to South Florida in the early 1950s with their two sons and then welcomed a daughter in the 1960s.
They moved to Sebring in 1975 where John continued his life-long profession as a residential contractor. As an early builder in the Spring Lake area, he built numerous homes off of his model home. He enjoyed being involved with other builders in the area with the Highlands County Builders Association. In later years, John and Bea enjoyed traveling across the country in the motorhome that he always wanted.
John is survived by his wife, Beatrice Yolman of Sebring; sons, J. Kenneth Yolman of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands and Richard (Peggy) Yolman of Lincoln, Vermont; and daughter, Robin (Dallas) Nichols of Sebring.
He was deeply loved by his grandchildren, Derek Yolman, Jonah Yolman, Alexandra (Scott) Huff, Cassandra (Rob) McDonald, Bramdon (Emily) Nichols, Alycia Yolman, Dexter Nichols and five great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hayley Yolman.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at the Morris Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Good Shepherd Hospice. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
