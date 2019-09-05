Jolene N. McGahee
Jolene Nicole “Nikki” McGahee, 42, went to meet our Lord on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Lake Placid.
Born in Avon Park, she lived most of her life in Lake Placid and attended Lake Placid schools. She also spent some time in New York and Oklahoma. Nikki enjoyed gardening but what she treasured most was spending time with her family and friends. She was a generous person who would always be willing to help someone in need. Her funny personality and kind heart shined throughout life’s heartaches and struggles.
She is survived by her loving husband, James McGahee Jr; stepdaughters, Aja (Chris) Augustine and Denedra McGahee; stepson, James McGahee III, all of Lake Placid; sisters, Angel (Rick) Omeara and Lindsey Elliott, both of Oklahoma; sisters, Lynn (Carlos) Resendiz and Zuelene (Don) Kesterson; brother, Darryl White; mother-in-love, Dorothy McGahee; sisters-in-love, Stacey (Winston) Quashie and Chenett (Horace) Gunn; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of Lake Placid.
She is preceded in death by parents, Jimmy Dale Maughn and Cathryn White Maughn; her infant child, Jimmie Dale McGahee; a brother, Richard White; and sister-in-love, Kay Ramos.
A Celebration of Life for Nikki will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Placid Temple Church of God, 51 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
Family and friends will be received at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. officiated by Reverend Troyleen Hodges. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to charity of your choice.
