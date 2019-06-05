Jon R. Foy
Jon Richard Foy, 74, of Sebring, Florida passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida. Jon was born in Kissimmee, Florida, and was the son of the late Jonas and Mildred Foy.
He was a graduate of Sebring High School class of 1963 and member of the National Honor Society. He was an Eagle Scout and a Cub and Boy Scout leader. Jon was a graduate of the University of Florida class of 1967. He was a former teacher at Sebring Middle School and Sebring High School, teaching biology. He was a former insurance agent, worked for Stiles Furniture and worked as environmental specialist with Highlands County Health Department.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Foy; and brother, James T. Warren. He is survived by his wife, Mary Foy of Sebring; and son, Jon Richard “JJ” Foy Jr. of Tampa, Florida.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 with the funeral to follow at 6 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. The family request donations to any local Boy Scout Troop. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
