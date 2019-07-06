Joseph B. Caldwell
Joseph B. Caldwell of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be his his Lord on Friday morning, July 5, 2019.
Joe was a native of Gastonia, North Carolina, and was born July 21, 1931. He was the son of Hettie May (Setzer) and Fred O. Caldwell. After high school, Joe entered the U.S. Coast Guard and served our country proudly. At his discharge he began a career with WESTVACO as a salesman, which spanned over 35 years.
Joe came to Lake Placid in 1991 from Ashville, North Carolina. He was an avid golfer and has three holes-in-one to his credit. He was a member of Lake Josephine Baptist Church.
Joe is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Margaret (Moody); children, John Mark Caldwell, Annette M. Caldwell, Suzette A. Caldwell and Elizabeth J. Caldwell; six grandchildren and he was blessed with a great-grandchild.
He was predeceased in death by one sister and five brothers.
A graveside service and interment will be from the Sarasota National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Taps will be rendered by the U.S. Coast Guard Funeral Honor Team as well as presentation of the Colors.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.