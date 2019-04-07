Joseph D. Dixon
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Joseph (Joey) Donald Dixon. Joseph was 15 years young, a sophomore at Lake Placid High School. He passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident.
Joseph is survived by his loving parents, Nicole and Delbert Dixon; grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins galore.
As a baby he could be held closely in his sleep. As soon as he could stand, he was jumping. As soon as he could walk, he was running. Most of Joey’s time was spent outside. He loved to fish, hunt and ride anything with wheels or without. He liked to spend time with his family, particularly to eat his father’s food.
He was kind, forgiving and down right hilarious! He had a knack for seeing the good in everyone around him and made light of all situations. Joey truly enjoyed making others laugh, even if it meant humiliation for himself just to get a grin.
Joey loved so many and was loved by so many more.
He will always be remembered for his kind heart and crooked smile.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on April 20, 2019 at Venus United Methodist Church, 926 County Road 731, Venus, FL 33960.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
It's always sad when a life yet to be lived is taken. This was especially hard to read and I only wish that the pain changes into something less devastating for this family. My condolences to all concerned.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.