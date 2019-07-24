Joseph F. Rey
Joseph Frederick Rey, 79, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.
He was born May 14, 1940 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Delores (Weidenbach) Rey.
He was a financial adviser and had been a resident since 1990 coming from Boca Raton, Florida. Joseph had been a town councilman in Lake Placid from 1992-99, enjoyed sketching pictures and loved to play the trumpet and guitar. He had a passion for dogs and cats, loved the outdoors, was an avid gardener, enjoyed life and was kind to everyone.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Suzanne Rey of Sebring, Florida; children, Joseph Rey Jr. of Boca Raton, Florida, Cindy Storke (Steve) of Boca Raton, Florida, Christopher Gilbert (Christine) of Sebring, Florida and Andrew Gilbert (Deana) of Boca Raton, Florida.
He is also survived by siblings, Carolyn Eby of Alaska, Mary Beth O’Neill of West Palm Beach and Steve O’Neill; and grandchildren, Kayleigh Storke, Wade Gilbert, Wesley Gilbert, Wyatt Gilbert, Lauchlin Gilbert, and Drew Gilbert.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highlands County Humane Society.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
