Joy Simpson-Summers
Joyclyn (Joy) Simpson-Summers, 85, passed away April 9, 2019. Born Jan. 30, 1934 in Steubenville, Ohio, Joy was one of three children and the daughter of Shannon and Mildred Layne.
Joy enjoyed a career in bank management, beginning as a part-time employee at the age of 16 and retiring from Bank of America as a branch manager.
She leaves behind a husband, Dale Summers, of 13 years who lived with her in Sebring. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Lisa) Baron of Pensacola, Florida and her granddaughter, Brooke (Chris) Szczesniak of New York. She also had a stepson, Dennis Ross Simpson Jr. (deceased), and a nephew, Gary Peach, whom she loved dearly.
By marriage to Dale, she had two adult stepchildren, Linda (Dennis) Summers Johnson of Melbourne, Florida and Eric Summers of Palm Bay, Florida; four grandchildren, Olivia (Matthew) Orth, Christopher (Jami) Rill, Tyler and Sean Johnson; and seven great-grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Gabriel, Leah and Anna Rill, and Caroline and Bennett Orth.
Joy loved to dance and was a member of several dance clubs in Sebring, for which she served as an officer. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband Dale and enjoyed many friendships along the way.
Joy passed away while in the care of Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. She had been suffering from seizures, which left her partially paralyzed. She passed away peacefully and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Joy’s honor at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Highlands Hammock State Park pavilion. All friends are invited.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.