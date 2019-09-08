Juan R. Sanchez, Sr.
Dec. 8, 1943 – Sept. 6, 2019
Juan Ramon Sanchez Sr., 75, was received into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 6, 2019.
Juan was born Dec. 8, 1943 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He attended the University of Puerto Rico, where he was granted a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1970. After college, he worked as an accountant in the San Juan mayor’s office, where he was in charge of organizing fundraisers and bookkeeping for the Carlos Romero Barcelo campaign.
In order to remove his family from the politics of Puerto Rico, he moved to Avon Park, Florida in April 1973, where he began work as the comptroller of Highlands Regional Hospital for a number of years. After his role as comptroller, he continued work in the accounting field, working for Luis Benevides, CPA, the NCT Group and Dorrell & Hancock. Juan ended his accounting career as an enrolled agent with the NCT group.
Juan came to faith in Christ in 1983, and he became a member of Sunridge Baptist Church. As a member, he served faithfully, becoming a deacon and serving as treasurer. He also served the Florida Baptist Convention for 12 years on the state board of missions and was elected to serve a two-year term as second vice president.
Personally, Juan had a heart of gold, helping those who came to him, even when it meant personal sacrifice for himself and his family. He will be missed by his family, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ, but we rejoice that he has received his reward.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Laura Rosa Sanchez of Avon Park, Florida; children, Rev. Juan R. Sanchez Jr. (Jeanine) of Austin, Texas, Laura Sanchez Moore of Avon Park, Florida, Maritza McGill (Robert) of Tallahassee, Florida and David J. Sanchez (Isabel) of Decatur, Georgia; siblings, Priscilla Domenech, Miriam Salabarria and Migdalia Sanchez; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Lydia (Burgos) Sanchez, and granddaughter, Grace DeJesus Sanchez.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with the family receiving friends beginning at noon at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be made at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.