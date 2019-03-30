Judith Rowe of Sebring, Florida lost her battle against cancer and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Andrea Knowlden Rowe; her nephew, Matthew Garth Rowe and his wife, Julie Whittaker Rowe and her great niece, Mckenna Grace Rowe as well as many cousins and a treasured network of friends who supported her during these last five years.
Judy was born in Glens Falls, New York on May 8, 1936 to John and Eleanor Rowe. She attended elementary and high schools in Wappingers Falls, New York. Her university degree was achieved through the College of St. Rose, University of Hawaii and Central Florida University.
Judy had a diverse working career. She was industrious and displayed skills of distinction particularly in her teaching years in Hardee and Highlands counties. This followed an Army career encompassing various tours of duty throughout the continental US, Hawaii, Germany, Japan and Korea. And herein lies her collection: friends from all geographic locations and segments of her life.
The thirteenth century Italian theologian, Thomas Aquinas said it best, “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.”
This was her mantra. God bless you, Judith, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Her burial and memorial will follow at a later date held at the South Florida National Cemetery for veterans in Lake Worth, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
