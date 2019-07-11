Judy A. McIntyre
Judy A. McIntyre, 79, of Sebring, Florida died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana moving to Sebring in 1979 from Lebanon, Indiana where she was a hairdresser and also taught at a beauty college. She was also a member of the Women’s Bowling League.
After moving to Sebring, she worked and had retired from Scotty’s and also worked for Gilbert Drugs. She was a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church of Avon Park.
She is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Bert; son, John and daughter, Susan Payne, both of Sebring; brother, Tom (Peggy) Elzey of Indiana; sisters, Jackie (Jim) Huse, Donna (Michael) Deiss, Cheryl Harkins and Connie (Howard) Stanley, all of Indiana; three grandchildren, Ryan Snodgrass of Georgia, Justin (Taryn) Snodgrass and Matthew McIntyre, both of Sebring; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center, P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623-3827.
Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.