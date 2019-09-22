Judy A. Muerner
Judy A. Muerner, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. Judy was born to parents William S. Mills and Dorothy L. (Darling) in Des Moines, Iowa on Nov. 24, 1939.
Judy and her husband Ken moved to Highlands County, Florida in 2005 from Iowa where she retired as an accountant.
Judy is a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Avon Park, Florida and is survived by her husband, G. Kenneth Muerner of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Debra Shetterly of Sebring, Florida and Kathleen M. (Martin) McHugh of Chattanooga, Tennessee; son, Mark Muerner of Norwalk, Iowa; sister, Marsha (John) Adams of Quincy, Illinois; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, William S. and Dorothy L. Mills; and sister, Sandra L. Carpenter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church in Judy’s name. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church in Avon Park with Pastor Bill Martin officiating.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
