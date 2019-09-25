Judy T. Welch
Judy Thompson Welch, 79, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
She was born July 28, 1940 in Avon Park, Florida to Elton and Addie (Ward) Thompson. Judy graduated from Avon Park High School in 1958 and shortly after, on June 6, 1959, Judy married her husband of 60 years, Franklin Welch.
Judy was a homemaker; a member of the Florida Realtor Association; worked with her husband in their family business, Ridge Fuel Company; sold Mary Kay cosmetics; was the current treasurer of the Avon Park High School Class of 1958, and is a member of Avon Park Church of Christ. Judy believed that the most important things in life were family, health and faith.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin Welch of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Tammy (Mark) Krawczyk of Hermiston, Oregon and Laurie Welch of Friendswood, Texas; three grandchildren, Kalli Wesson of San Marcos, Texas, J.W. Wesson of Fort Worth, Texas and Tayla (Hayden) Saylor of Abernathy, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Emilie Nelson.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, Florida with Minister Arlin Chapman officiating. Graveside service will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Judy’s name to Mt. Dora Christian Academy, 301 W. 13th Ave., Mt. Dora, FL 32757.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
