Justin P. Salinder
Justin Paul Salinder died peacefully on March 25, 2019 at his home for the last seven years, Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation.
Paul was the son of Francis and Dorothy Salinder. He was born in Bronx, New York and raised in Port Washington, New York where he graduated from St. Dominic High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp and graduated from college from the University of Miami. After college he entered the aviation industry working for Pan American Airways, and Airwork Corporation in Miami.
He moved to Sebring to work for Engine Support Inc., an engine overhaul facility for Pratt & Whitney, Curtiss Wright, Lycomming and Continental engines. Over time he became president and owner. He respected all his employees. which numbered 110 people in the late 1970s, and admired their loyalty.
The overhaul shop eventually was surpassed by the jet age and closed in 1986 with just a small staff. Paul was raised in the Roman Catholic church and was active at Blessed Trinity in Miami Springs, Florida. He received his Last Rites from St. James Catholic Church of Lake Placid.
Paul was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael and Steven Salinder, and is survived by his brother, Richard (Gwen); former wife, Helen Salinder of Miami Springs, Florida; his son, P. T. Salinder (Joy), and granddaughter, Kristin Salinder.
Interment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery with a private ceremony. A special thanks to David Smith, administrator, and all his staff at Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation. You all are truly amazing.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
