Kara Fay Hanvey

Kara Fay Hanvey, 22, of Sebring, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.

She was born in Avon Park, raised in Lorida, was a stay-at-home mother, and previously attended Sebring High School. She was previously employed by Bob Evans and Cody’s Roadhouse.

She is survived by her mother, Lisa Hanvey; father, Fitzgerald (Wendy) Jacobs; daughters, Anna Lisa Husley and Payton Gail Husley; and brothers, Christopher, Jorge, Steven, Samuel and Charles.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.

