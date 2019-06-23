Kara Fay Hanvey
Kara Fay Hanvey, 22, of Sebring, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
She was born in Avon Park, raised in Lorida, was a stay-at-home mother, and previously attended Sebring High School. She was previously employed by Bob Evans and Cody’s Roadhouse.
She is survived by her mother, Lisa Hanvey; father, Fitzgerald (Wendy) Jacobs; daughters, Anna Lisa Husley and Payton Gail Husley; and brothers, Christopher, Jorge, Steven, Samuel and Charles.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.