Kathryn R. Thompson, 81, of Sebring, Florida passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Mrs. Thompson was born June 17, 1937 in Obetz, Ohio to George G. and Ruth Helen (Seymour) Taylor. Kathryn moved to this area in 1997 from Groveport, Ohio. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sebring and the Order of the Eastern Star Groveport Chapter 440. Kathryn was an avid sports fan and enjoyed quilting.
Survivors include her loving husband of almost 63 years, George; children, Douglas (Lisa) Thompson of Cave Creek, Arizona, Sharon (Dale) Sharp of Orlando, Florida and Dennis (Mindy) Thompson of Canal Winchester, Ohio; siblings, Lee (Irene) Taylor of Springfield, Ohio, Agnes Morrison of Avon Park, Florida, Fred Schroeder of Gahanna, Ohio and Harriet (Mike) Donavon of North Carolina; and six grandchildren.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia Schroeder, Daisy Kelly and Karen Herron; and a brother-in-law, Jim Morrison.
Kathryn’s family and friends will celebrate her life with a service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Peace at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
