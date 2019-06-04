Keith C. Scott
Keith C. Scott, 72, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
Keith was born on Jan. 20, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to parents Lawrence and Flora Wright Scott. Keith moved with his wife Hazel to Avon Park, Florida in 1978 from Akron, Ohio and was a member of Avon Park Church of the Nazarene.
Keith is survived by his wife, Hazel; and brothers, Faure (Diane) Scott and Byron (Carolyn) Scott, both of Avon Park, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 6, 2019 at Church of the Nazarene, 707 W. Main St., Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
