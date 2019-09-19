Keith Cutler
Keith Cutler, 86, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was the widower of Dolores Racicot Viau Cutler. They shared 38 years together.
Keith was born in Manistique, Michigan. He was the son of Kenneth and Hilda Cutler. Keith attended Cooks High School and Michigan State University. He was a member of the Air Force from March 1953 to August 1957.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Cutler of Pennsylvania and Melinda (John) Quinn of Wisconsin; his stepchildren, Bruce (Betty) Viau of South Dakota, Ann (Orv) Thayer of Wisconsin, Lois (Ed) Pilon of Michigan, Sandy (Zane) Williams of South Dakota, Dawn (Cliff) Viau of Michigan, Becky (Bob) Paterson of Iowa and Bobbie (Kent) Bollinger of Michigan; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his special friend, Viva Stromback. He was predeceased by his wife (Dolores), his parents, brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Fellowship Home at the Fairway (previously Fairway Pines at Sun ‘N Lake) for their care over the past two years and the Hospice staff for their care in his last months.
Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida. No services are planned.
