Keith D. ‘Toby the Clown’ Stokes
Keith D. Stokes “Toby the Clown,” 96, of Lake Placid, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Southern Lifestyles in Lake Placid.
Keith was the son of Helen (Henn) and Floyd Stokes, who was born on Jan. 18, 1923 in Marshall, Illinois. Keith served his country with honors, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp, as a navigator in a B-17 bomb group in Europe. After his discharge, Keith went to work in the insurance business. He went on to become an owner and president of his own life insurance agency in Illinois.
After retiring, he moved to Lake Placid in 1980 and was an active member of the community. Keith took his experience as a Shrine clown and started the Toby Clown Foundation and School here in Lake Placid. Keith was an active member of the Masonic Order, Scottish Rite, Shrine, Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club, American Legion, COAI, SECA and ISCA.
As a clown, Keith enjoyed visiting those in the hospitals and nursing home to bring them joy and uplift their spirits. He loved to be with his family and friends any time they could get together, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
Keith is survived by his loving children, Dale Stokes, Darla Oltmanns, Susan Clary, Vivian Ashbaugh, Marion Trueblood and Carolyn Shearer; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Keith’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid with the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard providing military honors.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Keith’s memory to the Toby The Clown Foundation. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
