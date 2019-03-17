Kenneth B. LeBlanc
Kenneth B. LeBlanc, 69, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida.
He was born Kenneth E. Brannon Sr. in Panama City, Florida to Woodward and Mary (Thorne) Brannon on March 21, 1949. Kenneth had been a resident for 15 years coming from Polk County and was a member of Working Faith Ministries. He enjoyed fishing, plants and ceramics.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Debora LeBlanc of Lake Placid, Florida; son, Kenneth Brannon Jr. of Bay County, Florida; daughter, E. Kathleen Brannon of Panama City, Florida; and several stepchildren.
He is also survived by sisters, Mary Whiddon and Jean Mendarous; brothers, Hubert Brannon and Roger Brannon; two grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby boy Brannon and Ralph Brannon.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Working Faith Ministries, 424 CR 29, Lake Placid, FL 33852 with dinner afterward.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
