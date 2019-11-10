Kenneth L. Collins
Kenneth LeRoy Collins, 93, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born in Westville, Pennsylvania to the late Duncan and Sarah (Morris) Collins on June 2, 1926. After working for 44 years at Ol Brockway, he moved to Sebring, Florida and became a resident in 1989. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and taking cruises.
His favorite pastime was landscaping and working around his home. He was of the Methodist faith and was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Collins of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Sandra Nulf (David) of Pennsylvania; son, Todd Collins of Florida; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Wilson, one sister and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at the Brockway Church of God at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Brockway Church of God.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
