Kenneth L. Fritz
Kenneth L. Fritz, 88, died peacefully on March 10, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora B. Fritz, and their daughter, Sandy. Kenneth is survived by his son, Terrell N. Fritz; his daughter, Susanne Fritz Edson; his grandchildren, Carmen Edson Bishop, Kyle David Edson, and Maxwell Dylan Edson; and great-grandchildren, Kendrick Shane Maddox, Mac Rae Bishop and Alexander Christopher Edson.
He is also survived in Sebring by his two brothers, Richard F. Fritz and Robert A. Fritz.
Kenneth was born in Sebring on Sept. 06, 1930 to Frederick Fritz Jr. and Ocie Irene Freeland Fritz and was the second oldest of three sons. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1948 and was a proud member of the Sebring High School Band under “Prof” Gustat. He graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Kenneth was a registered pharmacist and owner for many years at Davis Pharmacy in Downtown Winter Garden, Florida and was a loyal Florida Gators fan.
At Kenneth’s request, no memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Champion for Children Foundation for the “Prof” & Paul Gustat Fund, 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
