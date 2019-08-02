Kevin W. Grice
Kevin Wayne Grice, 32, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
He was born on July 6, 1987 in Avon Park, Florida. He was a lifelong resident of Avon Park. Kevin graduated from Avon Park High School class of 2006 and worked alongside his father in the family masonry business.
Kevin is survived by his father, Steve Grice (MaryJo) of Avon Park, Florida; mother, Roxanne Young of Morganton, Georgia; grandmother, Clara Grice of Avon Park, Florida; aunts, Melissa Sager (Brent), Suzanne Young, Melanie Smith (Ricky) and Diane Hawkins (Al); and cousins, Jordan King (Keith), Will Sager, Ryan Young and Cody Young.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kenneth Grice (Clara) and Samuel T. Viviano (Karen).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with Rev. Jon Beck officiating.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
