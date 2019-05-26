L. Thomas Maire
L. Thomas Maire, 86, of Sebring, Florida died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Tom was born in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Leo and Agnes Maire.
He graduated from Holy Trinity High School, served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was a corporate head hunter. Tom and his late wife, Barbara, moved to Sebring where they both found themselves involved with the Sebring Raceway. He was a founding member of SIRA and a member of the board of the Legends Hall of Fame. He was a life member of the VFW Post 4300 and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Legends Hall of Fame at Sebring Raceway with Fr. Jose Gonzalez officiating. Military Honors by VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
