Lanore E. Braman
Lanore Edith Braman, 98, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid.
Lanore was born in Cannon City, Colorado to parents, Edith (Miller) and Layton T. Walcher, on June 21, 1921. Lanore was the owner and operator of a wedding and catering business in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She and her husband moved here to Lake Placid from Indiana in 1983.
Lanore was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid. She was an active member of Toby’s Clowns, where she was known as “Whizz Bang.” She was in the Lake Placid Women’s Club and volunteered many hours at the AdventHealth Lake Placid hospital. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially all her grandchildren.
Lanore is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Warren; son, David Moore (Karen); three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Lanore’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave. in Lake Placid with Pastor Alex Christian officiating.
The family would like to thank the Good Shepherd Hospice staff for the wonderful care of her. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
