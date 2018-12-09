Larry Allen Murray
Larry Allen Murray of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2018 at the Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Anne & Donald McGraw Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born on Oct. 8, 1950 in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth A. (Sparr) and Charles E. Murray Sr.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Charles Jr.; and sister, Janice. He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. (Coe); brothers, Randy and Richard; sons, Daniel and Shawn; two grandchildren, Taylor and Faith of Pennsylvania; and extended family in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and Vermont.
Mr. Murray worked with his father and independently as a painter/wallpaper hanger for many years. From 1998 until his retirement in 2010, he was a lineman at Sebring Airport, fueling private and governmental aircraft. He loved aviation, sports, and racing. He was a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan. Until poor health precluded it, he loved beach vacations, especially in Aruba.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Interment will be at the family’s convenience. Arrangements made through Hatcher Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Online obituary and guestbook at hatcherfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association or the Anne & Donald McGraw Center for Caring, 4715 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.