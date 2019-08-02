Larry L. Elliott
Larry Leland Elliott, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away at home on Friday, July 26, 2019, from the effects of pneumonia.
Larry was born July 2, 1935 to Ferol and Herbert Elliott in Georgetown, Illinois.
Early in his career he discovered San Francisco’s number one industry was printing and that suited him very well, so he stayed. His expertise in the profession was developed with major companies in the bay area, including Stanford University Press in California and a firm in Portland, Oregon where he participated in their growth with the installation of the first Klimsch camera system on the west coast.
He played the trumpet, cornet, and guitar. His other hobbies included painting, sculpture, carving and leather working. In 1993 he and his wife Violet moved to Florida to be with her father in St. Petersburg.
There he discovered a firm in Tampa looking for an estimator with his computer estimating skills, so retirement was again put off. He finally, officially, retired in 2005 and devoted himself to destroying as many laptop computers as he could lay his fingers on.
Larry is preceded in death by his brother, Jack, and his son, Jack Dwight. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Violet; his much loved sister, Rhoda Martin of Georgetown, Illinois; and a nephew and several nieces in Illinois and Oregon.
Per his request there will be no funeral service.
