Laura Lee C. Selph

Laura Lee C. Selph, 65, of Wauchula, Florida died Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at Somers Hospice House.

A native of California and a child of a military family, she moved quite a bit, coming to this area as a child then moving to Wauchula, Florida in 2004. Laura was a 1972 graduate of Sebring High School. She enjoyed animals, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Rocky Selph; daughters, Melissa Martinez and Tracy Selph; two sisters, Donna Prescott and Lynnette Kirk; brother, David Campbell; and three grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Fountain Funeral Home with Pastor Orlando Hernandez officiating. Internment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.

