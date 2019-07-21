Laura Lee C. Selph
Laura Lee C. Selph, 65, of Wauchula, Florida died Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at Somers Hospice House.
A native of California and a child of a military family, she moved quite a bit, coming to this area as a child then moving to Wauchula, Florida in 2004. Laura was a 1972 graduate of Sebring High School. She enjoyed animals, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Rocky Selph; daughters, Melissa Martinez and Tracy Selph; two sisters, Donna Prescott and Lynnette Kirk; brother, David Campbell; and three grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Fountain Funeral Home with Pastor Orlando Hernandez officiating. Internment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.