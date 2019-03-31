Laverne M. Fenno
Laverne Marie Fenno, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Lehigh Acres, Florida.
She was born to the late Stanley J. and Anna (Chesla) Vice on Aug. 3, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio. She had been a resident of Whisper Lake Mobile Park in Sebring, Florida since 1997 and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
She was preceded by her husband, Everett; brother, Richard Vice; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn. She is survived by her children, Debra Davis (Billy) of Union City, Pennsylvania, Brian Fenno (Darcie) of Union City, Pennsylvania, Laura Leslie (Dale) of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Gene Fenno (Peggy) of Waterford, Pennsylvania, Danny Fenno of Ripley, New York and Everett Fenno II of Union City, Pennsylvania.
She is also survived by a sister, Rita Meehl of Strongsville, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park at 10 a.m. on April 5, 2019. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens immediately following.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.