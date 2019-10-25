Lavinia M. Jackson Billick
Lavinia M. Jackson Billick
Lavinia M. “Polly” Jackson Billick (Brackett), of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019.
She was in the companionship of her loving family members. Polly was a native of Maine. She was the daughter of Ms. Bertha (Abbott) and Maurice Brackett, born May 20, 1919 in Kingfield. Polly has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 59 years.
Her and her late husband Kenneth Jackson founded and built Jaxson’s Bar & Grill in Lake Placid. As of today it is the oldest continuous restaurant in operation in Highlands County. Polly worked all her adult life. Most recently she worked for Windows & Walls in Lake Placid which is owned and operated by her son.
She loved playing Bunko and was said to be a master at solving crossword puzzles. She was a Christian in her faith.
Polly is survived by her son, David Jackson (Dana); grandchildren, Ben Jackson (Danielle), Michele Waters (Mike), John Sikora (Cathy), Deanna Jackson and Kyle Jenkins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Sikora.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Avenue, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
