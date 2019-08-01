LaVonne P. Kahn
LaVonne Peebles Kahn, 91, of Sebring passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Palms of Sebring.
She was born in Winter Haven, Florida on May 26, 1928 and she grew up in Sebring, graduating from Sebring High School, class of 1946.
LaVonne retired from Shell Oil in Houston, Texas in 1991. Prior to her career with Shell she was employed with various banking institutions as she moved across the U.S. with her military family. She was involved with the Sebring Historical Society, Military Sea Services Museum, Highlands Republican Women’s Network, Lunch Bunch and was an HOA board member at The Terraces.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Katie P. Peebles; her husbands, Samuel Maiolo and Abraham “Bucky” Kahn; and her brothers, Gene Peebles, Carl Peebles; and sister, Theda Yates.
She is survived by her sons, Bob (Vicki) Maiolo and Ron Maiolo; two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Nancy Peebles, Ron Yates, Marvin and Elsa Kahn; nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. until noon with a time of sharing beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should go to Military Sea Services Museum.
