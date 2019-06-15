Leeroy Lantz
Leeroy Lantz, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 16, 1941 in Mangum, Oklahoma to the late Troy and Lola (Hardwick) Lantz.
He had been a resident for 10 years coming from Dallas, Texas, was a member of Sebring Christian Church and enjoyed reading.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lantz of Sebring, Florida; son, David Lantz of Arizona; daughter, TaVonna Butler (Roy) of Texas; brothers, Charles Lantz and James Lantz; and five grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Brown.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sebring Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Florida Cancer Specialists or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.