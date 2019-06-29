Lenora A. Tift
Lenora Ann Tift, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
She was born Sept. 20, 1939 in Swiftown, Mississippi to the late Sam and Ethel (Moore) Cooper.
Ann had been a resident for 25 years coming from Cooper City, Florida and was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and was the treasurer for the Women’s Club of Sebring. Ann made stuffed animals for the children in both local hospitals and made doll dresses that were given to underprivileged children. Ann loved to volunteer.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Hilton Tift of Sebring, Florida; children, Carol Anderson (Stephen) of Cooper City, Florida, Barbara Tift of Tampa, Florida, Debra Walker (Robbie) of Vero Beach, Florida, Susan Sardo (Joe) of Lutz, Florida and Patricia Hornsby of Hollywood, Florida; brothers, Sam Cooper (Ruth) of Picayune, Mississippi and Robert Cooper of Denver, Colorado.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Anderson, Eric Anderson, Christopher Walker, Caroline Cronin, Jennifer Thomas, Kelly Creviston, Lindsey Leto and Joseph Sardo; and great-grandchildren, Reza Adili, Brantley Thomas and Jace Thomas.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
