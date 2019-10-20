LeRoy A. Roth
LeRoy Arthur Roth, 76, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1943 in Neffs, Pennsylvania to Clayton A. and Estella A. (Olewine) Roth. LeRoy worked as a truck driver for Ben Hill Griffin, Inc., was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, and has been a resident since 1977, coming from Breinigsville, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Mae Roth of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Renae Davis (Jeffrey) of Upland, Indiana; sons, Jeffrey Roth (LaNita) of Avon Park, Florida and Michael Roth (Erica) of Oakville, Missouri; foster son, Nathan Hunt of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Maryann Eckhart of Avon Park, Florida and Dorothea Kornegay of Avon Park, Florida; five grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Rori, Noah and Ripley; and one great-granddaughter, Brianna.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to made in LeRoy’s name to The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, P.O. Box 7125, Sebring, Florida 33872-0103. championforchildren.org.
LeRoy always invested his time in children’s initiatives.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
