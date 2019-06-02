Lewis W. Jones
Lewis “Lew” Jones, 78, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Lew was the son of Alice (Harvey) and Llewellyn L. Jones, born on May 19, 1941 in Morrisville, New York.
Lew served his country as a flight mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. Lew has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1994, moving here from upstate New York. Lew was a retired assistant director of Physical Plant, State University, in Cobleskill, New York.
He enjoyed working around the house, camping, golfing and spending time with family and friends.
Lew is preceded in death by his wife, Janie (10 years); mother of his children, Barbara (20 years); brother, Vern (Mada, Delight, Patty); nephews, Dale and Marty; niece, Susan; and sisters-in-law, Flo and Maxine.
Lew is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 19 years, Laurie; father-in-law, Howard Ludlam (Doris Mcinvale); two daughters, Shari and Tracy; son, Cory; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harvey, Sam and Brad; and many special nieces and nephews.
There will be a Final Peachtree Open to celebrate Lew’s life at a later date, and a get-together in Cobleskill, New York in August.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.