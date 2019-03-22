Lilian B. Hendricks
Lillian Bohall Hendricks passed away March 18, 2019.
She was born Sept. 24, 1945 to Alva L. and Pearl Fulford Bohall in Bloomington, Indiana. Lillian graduated from Bloomington High School class of 1963 and attended Indiana University. Lillian and her husband owned and operated Hendricks Corner Grocery for 27 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert D. Hendricks; her parents; four brothers and five sisters. Lillian leaves behind her much-loved son, Robert “Bobby” D. Hendricks II; grandchildren, Robert D. Hendricks III and Rachel Lynn Hendricks; brother, Charles D. Bohall; former daughter-in-law Rosa Duran and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at VFW Post 9853. Please attend to celebrate a long, happy and loving life.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. 863-453-3101. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
