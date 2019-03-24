Lillian Fiori
Lillian Fiori (Aunt Sugie), 95, died March 22, 2019.
She was born in Sebring, Florida May 1, 1923. She spent her last years in Jacksonville, Florida. She was an active member of The Scarlett Red Hatters Chapter of the Red Hat Society, also Woodmen Life Chapter 899. She enjoyed gardening and creating unique pottery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Fiori, and her brother, Allen “Spizz” Pollard.
She is survived by her sister, Mignon Kagy of Fort Worth, Texas and brother, Bob Pollard of Sebring/Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by many friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Pinecrest Cemetery, 4033 Cemetery Road, Sebring, Florida 33870. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, Florida 32208.
Please sign the guestbook at hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com. Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. is serving the family.
