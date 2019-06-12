Lillian M. Martinez
Lillian M. Martinez, 45, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Dec. 11, 1973 in New York, New York to John Hugh Simmons and Luisa Elena (Bernardino) Simmons.
Lillian worked as a phlebotomist and was a member of Union Church in Avon Park, Florida.
Survivors include her mother, Luisa Elena Simmons of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Felicita Nieves of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Christian Nieves and Samuel Martinez, both of Avon Park, Florida and Calvin Martinez of Wyoming; sister, Lisa Fowler (Chris Short) of Avon Park, Florida; brothers, Orlando Antonio Delvillar, Samuel (Esther) Delvillar, Pablo (Ali) Delvillar, and Angel (Vicky) Delvillar, all of New York; granddaughter, Ainsley Martinez; and companion, Jose Pizarro.
Lillian was preceded in death by her father, John Hugh Simmons, and brother, Bobby Delvillar.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family having a time of visitation from noon to 1 p.m.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
