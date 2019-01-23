Lillian R. Webb
Lillian R. Webb, 104, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at The Manor at Lake Jackson in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 2, 1914 to the late Charles and Anna (Wisher) Webb in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Webb, and her sister, Naomi Webb.
Lillian moved to Sebring, Florida becoming a snowbird for five years until becoming a resident of Florida in 1987. Lillian graduated from Summit High School in New Jersey in 1934. She received a grant to go to the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York where she received a BA degree. During the summers, she attended the Catholic University in Washington, D.C. where she received her masters of art and masters of fine arts degrees.
She taught school at Cathedral High School in New York City and public schools in Lindenhurst, Long Island, New York. Retiring in 1979, she traveled to Europe, South America and the United States. She moved to Springvale, Maine where she directed the choir of Notre Dame Church. She participated in The Senior Games for the past 24 years in seven categories. She has received hundreds of medals, which she enjoyed giving away at area nursing homes. She was presented a trophy from Governor Jeb Bush.
She was a former member of the Highlands Delta Choral and she was director of the Wood Haven Estates Choir for many years. She bowled in many leagues over the years. She worked as a mediator for the Highlands County Courts and was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister for the home-bound.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
