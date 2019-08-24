Linda C. O’Neal
Linda Courson O’Neal, 71, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health. Born Sept. 30, 1947 in Bartow, Florida, she was the daughter of Quinton Courson and Betty Lou Lawrence Courson.
A longtime resident of Bartow, Linda was a graduate of Summerlin Institute, class of 1966. She was a member of Bartow First Baptist Church, serving as church secretary for several years. Linda worked for Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court in Bartow, and later with ICS Cremation. She has been a resident of Plant City for three years, moving from Lake Placid.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, James “Tom” O’ Neal Jr. She is survived by a loving family including her son, John T. O’Neal (Elizabeth) of Griffin, Georgia; a granddaughter, Olivia O’Neal of Griffin; a brother, Quinton “Pete” Courson (Carol) of Plant City; and an uncle, Damon Lawrence of Bartow. Linda also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Davenport, Florida. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Bartow. Condolences to family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.
