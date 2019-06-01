Linda F. Wells
Linda Faye Wells, 70, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 11, 1948 in Avon Park, Florida to James Hill and Thelma Woodard.
Linda had been a lifelong resident and attended House of Worship and Prayer in Sebring.
Survivors include spouse, Lucky B. Wells of Sebring, Florida; sons, Edgar Futch Jr. of New York, Ricky Wayne Futch of Frostproof, Florida, Lewis Earl Futch of Sebring, Florida and Darrel Lee Jones of Sebring, Florida; stepdaughters, Tracy Wells and Stephanie Davis; stepson, Eric Wells; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Hill, and her mother, Thelma Hill.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Living Waters Church of God with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.