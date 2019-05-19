Linda M. Colborn

Linda M. Colborn, 75, of Sebring, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at home with life partner, Richard Burbick.

Born in Michigan in 1943, she lived several years in Hawaii and California before settling in Sebring, Florida with Richard. The two were together over 30 years.

Linda was known for her infectious smile. She majored in English in college, and was an executive secretary for several companies over the years. In her later years, she made 3-D art from postage stamps that were sold at arts and crafts shows. Her stamps are in seven different countries as well as America.

She was preceded in death by mother, Lellowene; father, William; twin brother, William; and sister, Sandra. She is leaving Richard, her son Derrick and niece Carolyn McBride.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Morris Funeral Chapel.

