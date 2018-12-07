Linda Marie Watson, 54, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 27, 1964 in Avon Park, Florida. She had been a resident since 2014 coming from Georgia.
She is survived by her daughter, Leia Story (Ben) of Carrollton, Georgia; father, William Earl Cobb (Carolyn); sisters, Theresa Garnett of Mississippi and Earlene Robinson (David) and Lisa Carr, both of Avon Park, Florida; brothers, Earl Cobb Jr. of Avon Park, Florida and Jimmy Hannah (Kim), Michael Hannah, Cory Smith, and Phillip Smith, all of Georgia, grandchildren, Donovan and Grace, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lenore Louise (DeDakis) Smith, and stepfather, Smitty Smith.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.