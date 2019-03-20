Linda Waldron
Linda Waldron, age 70, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born to Charles A. and Beverly Bernice (Burket) Nelson in Sebring, Florida on June 27, 1948. She had been a lifelong resident of Sebring and attended the Cowboy-up Ministry. She was an animal control officer for Highlands County for 30 years, loved the outdoors and riding horses.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Debbie Waldron Cloud and Denise Waldron, both of Sebring, Florida; brother, John S. Nelson (Karen), also of Sebring, Florida; and grandsons, Dillon Cloud and Jarrett Reed.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Reality Ranch, 1980 State Road 66, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890 with Skipper Calder officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
