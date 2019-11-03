Lisa L. Gourley
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Lisa Louise Gourley — loving sister, aunt and friend — passed away at the age of 55. We will mourn her loss, but we will celebrate her encounter with our loving and merciful God, and we will celebrate her embrace with her mother and father whom she missed dearly on this earth.
Lisa was born on May 7, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Alvin and Carolyn Gourley. She received her high school diploma from William Mason High School in 1982. Lisa will be deeply missed. She had a passion for animals, music and was an avid sports fan. She had a baseball card collection that she was very proud of, as well as a love for collecting items with pomeranians. She loved her animals, and her pets were very special to her.
She loved music and would often recall with her brother the music artists that they both enjoyed growing up with, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lisa was known for her sense of humor, laugh and her contagious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She had a special love for her family and her friends. She always had a kind and loving heart to anyone she would befriend, and we will miss that loving heart she shared with all of us.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Gourley, and her mother, Carolyn Gibbons. She is survived by her brother, Jeff (Margie); and nieces, Gabrielle McAnally and Christina Carrington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens with a friends and family gathering afterwards.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
