Lois A. Bauer
Lois Audrey Bauer
March 20, 1934 -July 23, 2019
Lois Bauer, 85, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
She was born on March 20, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Archie and Margaret (Cady) Castle, Sr. Lois married Robert William Bauer, Sr. on Dec. 5, 1954 in New York. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1952-1954). She worked as a bookkeeper for a nursing home until she retired in 1999.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert William Bauer, Sr. of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Debra Rainer (Kathy Whistleman) of Sugarloaf, Florida; sons, Robert William Bauer, Jr. (Pam) of Pinehurst, North Carolina and Thomas Paul Bauer of Ashland, Ohio; brothers, Matthew Castle (Lorraine) and Archie Castle, Jr.( Freddie Ann); sisters, Judith Brimmer and Margo Lisi; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and god daughter, Linda Zieshe (Jim).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Somers Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33870. A Celebration of Life will take place at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Francis II Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2800 Real McCoy Drive in Sebring.
